Five Police officers charged for sexual offences in 2019

Five police officers were charged with serious sexual offences in 2019.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions highlighted this adding that last year, 271 people were charged with a total of 578 counts of serious sexual offences.

The DPP says of the 271 people charged 37 were juveniles.

It says the youngest accused person was a 13-year-old boy while the youngest victim was a three-year-old girl.

The DPP says there were 269 victims of whom 183 victims were under the age of 18.

In 2019, the DPP highlighted there were 368 cases of rape, 17 cases of attempted rape, one case of aiding and abetting rape, five cases of assault with intent to rape, 22 cases of abduction with intent to rape, 26 cases of indecent assault, 26 cases of defilement, one of attempted defilement and 112 cases of sexual assault.

The DPP says all accused persons charged with sexual offences were male however victims of the sexual offences were both male and female comprising of 256 female victims and 13 male victims.