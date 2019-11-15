Home

Crime

Dead Labasa teen found with stab wounds

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 9:27 am
Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl at Namara in Labasa last night.

Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl at Namara in Labasa last night.

According to Police, the girl was found with visible stab wounds on her body at around 8pm.

Police say she was outside hanging clothes when the landlord heard her screaming.

Upon checking, the landlord found her lying unconscious by the door in her flat.

Police confirm the Year 9 student of Labasa College was alone at the time of the incident.

Police have cordoned off the flat and as they continue their investigation.

 

