Details emerge of alleged rape case involving anti-government Facebook administrator

Details have now emerged about the alleged rape of a minor and the detainment of anti-government Facebook administrator, Ferrel Khan.

Khan was taken into custody by Nadi police yesterday afternoon for a rape allegation against a minor.

Police says the matter was reported at the Namaka Station a fortnight ago.

It is alleged the incident happened at the victim’s home in Nadi on several occasions.

Khan was initially taken in for questioning on Tuesday after which a raid was carried out by the CID officers at the National Federation Party Headquarters and suspended SODELPA office.

The raid was carried out in relation to Khan’s allegation that he and his group have been posting anti-government fake news on several prominent anti-government Facebook pages over several years in exchange for cash payments made by opposition parties.

However, he was released yesterday after being in custody for 48 hours for the first allegation before being taken in again yesterday.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms investigation against Khan is still underway.