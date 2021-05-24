12 juveniles amongst those charged

12 juveniles were amongst those charged for non-sexual violence offences for the month of September.

In the latest statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, a total of 47 people were charged for 67 counts of separate incidents last month.

Amongst the 47 were the juveniles, who were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

There was one incident where the accused and victim were related to one another.

A man, 42 was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm to his 29-year-old stepson.

The accused allegedly assaulted his stepson with an iron rod.

A 43-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a 22-year-old man.

The accused allegedly tried to burn the victim because he wanted to teach him a lesson for sniffing petrol.

The ODPP says cash and assorted items ranging from $50 to $7000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, taxi car jacks and daylight and night street robberies.

There were four separate aggravated robbery incidents where taxi drivers were attacked and robbed.