11,000 plants uprooted in Kadavu

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force has uprooted more than 11,000 plants believed to be marijuana from five different farms in Kadavu yesterday.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says officers from the Police Special Response Unit were deployed last week to support drug operations in Kadavu.

The farms were found along the border of the Lavidi and Namajiu terrain.

ACP Khan says investigations are ongoing to identify the owner of the farms.

He says more information has been forthcoming about the cultivation of the illicit drugs in other parts of the island.