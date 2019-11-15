Home

10-year-old allegedly raped at an evacuation center

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 2, 2021 7:42 am

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped at one of the evacuation centers in Vanua Levu last Wednesday.

Police confirm a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the alleged incident.

The victim and the accused are related.

The man has been charged with two counts of rape.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrate Court today.

