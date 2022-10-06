Crime Prevention Committee for Raiwai and Raiwaqa

Police are currently working on establishing a Crime Prevention Committee and implement initiatives to target the youth of Raiwai and Raiwaqa in Suva.

This concept came to light after a meeting last night between the Divisional Commander Southern and his team with officials of the Lomaiviti Rugby Club and residents of Raiwai.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says he will bank on this strategy to curb criminal activities in these areas to prevent a repetition of what transpired on Tuesday evening and various other incidents in the recent past.

Article continues after advertisement

This is after more than 50 youth believed to be from Raiwai armed with sticks, rocks and empty glass bottles stoned VitiVou property.

Qiliho says such incidents could have been solved through proper procedures, raising concerns that the incident involved a lot of juveniles.

“So that meeting transpired well last night. Today, because a lot of the youths were involved in rugby training, it’ll be after the rugby training this evening that then they’ll finally seat down with the youths. The Youths are very supportive of their community leaders and the engagements that’s currently going on.”

The Commissioner of Police says another meeting will be held this evening after the Raiwai youth finishes their usual afternoon training, together with other prominent members of the community.