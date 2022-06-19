Crime Prevention Carnival back after two years

Digicel Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival committee members and contestants at this year's launch.

Thirty contestants will be participating in the 11th Digicel Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, three weeks from today.

Speaking at the launch this week, Carnival Committee President Satish Kumar says the carnival is back after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar says the Carnival is unique only to Vanua Levu and it promotes and calls on the public to support and partner with police to fight crime in the North.

“As you may have noticed in the northern division, the crime rate went up, and only with the police. We definitely won’t be able to finish this (alone). We need the support of the police. Be the eyes and the ears of the police. “

The Digicel Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 9th of next month.