Creek de-silting works safeguards farms and infrastructure

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Waterways, in an effort to safeguard farmland, households and infrastructure, carried out de-silting in Naria settlement, Ra that assisted 150 households in that area.

The completion of 1400m of creek de-silting works in the settlement by the Ministry of Waterways under the “Drainage and Flood Protection” programme, is part of its ongoing efforts to provide relief to Fijians living in flood prone areas.

According to the area Advisory Councilor, Sanjeev Singh the debris and silt in the creek had been causing damage to the farms, riverbanks, and infrastructures.

Singh adds that the de-silting works have provided relief to the farmers where close to 12 farms and four households were affected by the flood.

Singh says this has impacted the farming activity in the settlement as some farms along the river bank have started to erode.

Minister for Waterways, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this de-silting work is intended to safeguard the Naria Community and protect their households and infrastructures from the flood.

He says this would also allow farmers and the communities to have clean and safe access to water for farming purposes either for irrigation or livestock farming.