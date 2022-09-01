Credit Corporation donates $5,000 to Fiji Red Cross Society

[Source: Fiji Red Cross/Facebook]

To mark their 30th anniversary, Credit Corporation Pte Limited today donated $5,000 to the Fiji Red Cross Society.

Credit Corporation Pte Limited Financial Controller Mareta Salacakau says they thought it would be better to donate to charitable organizations instead of hosting an event for their anniversary this year.

Salacakau says Fiji Red Cross Society is one of the 6 charitable organizations that have received a donation.

In accepting the donation, FRCS National President Sala Toganivalu-Lesuma says every cent counts and although they are independently funded by donors, donations as such enables them to do other little things that they cannot always do.

The Fiji Red Cross Society and Credit Corporation Pte Ltd have had a long term relationship and continue to strengthen it in the humanitarian and corporate space.