Credible and balanced agreement is vital: Koya

Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies remains a priority for ministers taking part in the Ministerial Conference in Geneva.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says they will ensure that harmful subsidies are eliminated to protect the resources for the future generations.

Koya says for the Pacific it remains a priority to have credible and balanced agreement that delivers the mandate of negotiations in line with the Ministerial conference and Sustainable Development Goal 14.6.

He adds through the negotiations, the Pacific seeks improvements on outstanding issues to move forward.

Koya earlier hosted a Pacific Ministers briefing for the World Trade Organization at Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

164 members of the WTO have come together to discuss a number of key issues relating to disciplining subsidies that cause overfishing and overcapacity, address issues on food security, COVID-19 responses, WTO reforms and agriculture.

Koya, as the Chair of the Pacific ACP Trade Ministers, will take a lead role on the Pacific issues and will be supported by his Samoan counterpart.