Creating awareness in rural communities critical: FSB

The Fiji Society for the Blind will continue to create awareness in communities as part of its “Giving Sight back to the Community” program.

Program Co-ordinator Vilisi Salafabisi says this allows them to visit villages and settlements in the rural areas to conduct screenings and identify those Fijians that need to undergo eye surgery.

Salafabisi says part of their partnership with the Rotary Club Taveuni is to take eye patients that need surgery to Taveuni to undergo the surgery there for free.

“Giving sight back is a tremendous reward, it is a gift of sight and through our partnership with Taveuni Rotary, Hawaii Eye surgeons and Fiji Society for the Blind, and this is one of our major program.”

Salafabisi says they also refer some of their cases to the Pacific Eye Institute in Suva.

The program also allows them to identify and recommend children with a visual impairment for enrolment at the Fiji School for the Blind.