Cow gives birth twice in two months

An extraordinary occurrence took place on a small livestock farm in Labasa over the weekend.

One of their cows gave birth twice in just a span of two months.

Owner Viliame Turawa says the cow first gave birth to ‘Dreti’ on the 27th of January this year.

On Sunday, they stumbled upon the newly born ‘Miracle’.

The two calves were born exactly two months apart.

Turawa says it’s the first time they have heard of and come across this phenomenon.

“We’ve been raising livestock for close to seven years now and this is the first time that this has occurred,” said Turawa.

“We even asked another livestock farmer and they had never heard of it.”

Local experts with the Ministry of Agriculture say it is a rare occurrence.

Cows normally take six months to get pregnant again after giving birth, and they are pregnant for 8 to 9 months.

According to online sources, the calf was born through a phenomenon called superfecundation—when an ovum is released after the female cow is already pregnant, leading to a second pregnancy.

The mother cow is suspected to have become pregnant in May and again in July.