COVID vaccine, a special gesture of friendship

Fiji will always be a vital partner to India and shared partnerships over the years, is one of the reasons the COVID-19 vaccines were gifted.

Handing over the 100, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Nadi last night, Acting High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Saifullah Khan says the two countries have strong ties through cooperation and cultural ties.

Khan says the vaccine has been supplied through grant assistance as a special gesture of friendship and solidarity.

“The arrival of the vaccines will help Fiji in its rolling out of the national immunization program and achieving the goals and aspirations of Fiji’s recovery plan.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says India has added the missing piece of equity to the COVID equation.

Bainimarama states the vaccine is a testament to India’s respect for science and rising role in the world.

“In a bleak year for multilateralism, you have helped put a welcome pause on the pandemic politics that have kept valuable vaccines in the world’s largest and richest countries – your leadership will not be forgotten.”



Bainimarama thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian High Commission in Fiji for their commitment to humanity.