COVID test results of health worker negative

The test results of a health worker at the Lautoka Hospital who showed symptoms of COVID-19 have returned negative.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says tests were conducted twice at intervals of 48 hours, and the results returned negative in both instances.

Dr Fong reiterates all health workers with COVID like symptoms are tested for the virus immediately.

Fiji’s total number of active border quarantine cases are five.

The Ministry reiterates that Fiji’s border quarantine and infection prevention control protocols are as strict as they come.

Dr Fong says so long as they are upheld there is no risk to the Fijian public from border quarantine cases.