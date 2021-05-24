COVID-safe processes working: Hill

The resumption of tourism has run full cycle with a few visitors having returned home from their holidays in Fiji.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they’re happy with how the processes have worked so far.

However, Hill stresses they will remain vigilant.

“Testing systems and protocols have been working well and the feedback from tourists is that they have enjoyed their trip in Fiji and that it’s safe and our protocols are actually good is anywhere in the world.”

The Tourism Fiji boss says there were minor glitches, but these were expected as they continue to iron out issues.

According to Hill, to date, they have achieved what they had set out to do and that was to ensure guests enjoy their holiday and feel safe on our shores.

Teams on the ground have been in constant contact with the Ministry of Health in regards to the Omicron variant, tightening up protocols around non-travel partner countries.

Numbers have been tracking strongly since last Wednesday, with more than 60% occupancy.