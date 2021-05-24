COVID on the outer island contained

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms the COVID-19 situation in the maritime islands, especially in the Eastern Division, is stable.

About two weeks ago, the Minister told FBC News that several cases had been recorded on islands in Lomaiviti and the Lau group.

With the assistance of government representatives and village headmen, Dr. Waqainabete says health care workers on these islands were able to contain the virus.

The Minister says they were also able to send out teams from Suva to some of these islands to assist.

Dr. Waqainabete adds that his teams also use the time to advocate for the importance of COVID-safe measures.