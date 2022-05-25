COVID measures to be considered for monkeypox: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

The Ministry of Health says measures used to curb COVID-19 will be considered to help Fiji deal with any possible monkeypox cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this will be so, as monkeypox shares a lot of similarities in symptoms to that of COVID-19.

Dr Fong says basic etiquettes such as surface sanitization of high touch points, masking and hand sanitization are critical to preventing the spread of this disease.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds health experts are monitoring global report of monkeypox and developing strategies to deal with the disease.

“They are maintaining oversight over all the other reported outbreaks that are happening around the world. We’ve got definite protocols around how to monitor those outbreaks and how to ensure that if they arrive in Fiji, we have the ability to contain them.”

Dr Fong says they will ensure there is little to no disruption to our social and economic development following the ramifications impounded upon us by COVID-19

He says for this to happen, early detection is critical, hence, those who develop symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion must visit their nearest health centre.