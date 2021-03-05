COVID containment measures to continue despite vaccination

The Health Ministry is reminding Fijians to continue applying pre-advised measures to successfully prevent and control COVID-19 transmission despite the roll-out of the vaccination campaign today.

This includes physical distancing where possible, managing proper ventilation, and maintaining good hand hygiene, alongside robust programmes to test, trace, isolate and treat to keep communities safe.

The Ministry today launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the target to fully vaccinate 6,000 front-line workers.

These include health care workers, members of the disciplined forces, and border control, workers.

The first batch of 12,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, procured through the COVAX facility, a partnership between CEPI, GAVI, UNICEF and WHO, will provide two doses each of vaccination for the target group.

Additional vaccines sent through COVAX will arrive in staggered shipments in the weeks to come.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji is fortunate to receive the initial supply of the vaccines and this will boost confidence among our neighbours that Fiji is a safe tourist destination.