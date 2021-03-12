COVID can’t kill the ‘Bula’ spirit: PM

Coronavirus can’t take away Fiji’s pristine natural beauty says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the 23rd Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards, Bainimarama also highlighted that COVID can’t kill the ‘Bula’ spirit, for which we’re known the world over.

He adds when the dust finally settles, tourists will get back on the planes, families will fill the hotel room, and the tourism industry will get back up and running.

“I ask all of you to remind yourself of one thing: People all around the world have spent the past year dreaming of the day when travel resumes. Hundreds of thousands – if not millions – have dreamt of coming to Fiji. Of escaping to our COVID-contained paradise. And when they dream, they’re dreaming of you. I know that you can’t wait to greet them.”

The Prime Minister says in the next budget, the government will be looking at other innovative ways to help businesses in the tourism sector.

The government has already dropped taxes and has a subsidy scheme in place for tourists when the borders re-open.

He assured those present at the Excellence Awards that as visitor arrivals go up and their revenues return, the government plans on doing more than keeping the tax obligations low.