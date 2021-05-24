Home

COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:20 am

The Covid-19 pandemic has retracted the Pacific’s ability to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says that this is mostly due to economic development retraction experienced in countries within the region, including Fiji.

 

“But a recent UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific Report pointed out that the Pacific sub-region is not on track to achieving any of the 17 goals by 2030 unfortunately but some progress.”

Small Island Developing states like Fiji have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The Sustainable Development Goals were set to be realized by 2030.

 

