Zero tolerance for breach say police

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fijians within the lockdown area are urged to avoid getting on the wrong side of the law as there is zero-tolerance for any breach of restrictions.

The areas from the Delainavesi checkpoint to Logani in Tailevu and areas along the Princes Road are under lockdown.

The Fiji Police Force says officers have been briefed to enforce movement restrictions to ensure health officials do their work in carrying out screening and swab testing.

Police say the period until 4am on Monday is crucial to determine the extent of how far the virus may have spread.

Police add that unless people have been cleared by the Health Ministry for a medical emergency, they need to stay home.

Officers have been deployed within the Suva-Nausori containment zones and are manning checkpoints.

