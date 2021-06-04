Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force did not record any breaches in curfew orders and health restrictions in the Eastern and Central divisions in the last 24 hours.

However, a total of twenty-nine arrests were made in other divisions mostly related to alcohol consumption and loitering.

In the Southern Division, four people from Lami were arrested for traveling in a vehicle without a pass during curfew hours.

Three people from Tamavua-I-Wai were found loitering during curfew hours.

Three others from Nanuku Settlement were caught breaching health restrictions as they were intoxicated.

Four other cases of homebrew consumption were recorded at Wailea in Vatuwaqa which included a juvenile while three cases of breaching curfew orders were recorded in Kinoya.

The Western Division recorded eleven cases.

Five were found drinking alcohol at Naisoso in Nadi while a similar case was recorded whereby four people were found intoxicated at Navakai.

A 47-year-old man breached curfew orders as he was drunk and loitering in Tavua while a man in his 20’s was also arrested for a similar case in Lautoka.

A lone case recorded in the Northern Division involving a 31-year-old farmer from Savusavu.

He was found loitering and drunk during curfew hours.

