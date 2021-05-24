Youth strive to ensure financial stability

Young people are making sacrifices to ensure they can financially support themselves and their families during this difficult time.

While some have lost their jobs, life is still challenging for those who remain employed.

Health care worker Varisha Prasad says they are taking fear head-on, in order to do what needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

“It has been difficult working during this pandemic. It’s sad actually and I just want it to end.”

Alliance for Future Generation Coordinator, Lavetanalagi Seru says he is concerned for his friends who have been unemployed and displaced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hearing some of the challenges that my friends and colleagues are going through both mental health and financial crisis.”

Another youth member Peceli Kafoa has been separated from his family when the containment borders came into effect.

“I think it’s more than 6 months now, I’ve been away from home ever since the lockdown started and being away from my family who I used to visit on the weekend.”

Young people are effective contributors to nation-building and remain key stakeholders in maneuvering Fiji out of this public health crisis.

