Youth organization prioritizes mental health

Mental health remains priority for a youth-led organization during this COVID outbreak.

The Alliance for Future Generation hosted a zoom session where more than 80 people registered their interest to participate.

Co-ordinator, Lavetanalagi Seru says many young people have lost their jobs and rented homes during this pandemic and are trying to cope with the new reality.

“There’s anxiety, there’s worry, people are trying to cope with these but with very harmful ways like drugs and alcohol.”

Seru also highlighted the need to be connected in a time when physical distancing saves lives.

“This is also a time that we may need to become closer to each other. We need to reach out more to our friends and families and check up on them more frequently and also be able to provide positive support that some of them may need.”

The organization hopes to fill in the emotional gaps and ensure that people have a space to share their challenges and stories during this time of uncertainty.