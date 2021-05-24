Home

Youth members invest in commercial agriculture

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 12:10 pm

Members of the Green for Life Youth Group in Rewa are investing in dalo, cassava, fruits, and vegetable farming for subsistence and commercial purposes.

Club President, Eremasi Raqato says some members have lost their jobs amidst the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raqato adds it is never too late to return to the village and make use of the land to turn any dream into a reality.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the youth members have so far planted over 5,000 dalo sucklings.

“We just started farming, so we looking forward to the harvesting time. Some of our harvests will go for our family use and some we will sell to buy our bread and butter and that is something will look forward to next year.”

Raqato says being a farmer is not easy, and like any job, it requires commitment, dedication and hardwork.

“We start off the day at 6 am with breakfast and make it our business daily to reach the farm before 8. We strictly monitor our daily schedule. We ensure no time is left wasted.”

Raqato also highlighted that young people in the area and around the country are being encouraged to actively participate in solesolevaki initiatives, to keep them engaged.

