Young people reaches out to vulnerable families

Fijians for Change Initiatives, a group of young people have helped more than 100 families during this second wave of the pandemic.

This group of determined youth, garner support from families and friends to help the most vulnerable in society.

Organization founder Esala Seru says they’re grateful for the support from their donors.

“We’ve managed to raise from June 10th to the last 2 weeks, $6213.55. That’s from different donors from around the world”.



Coordinator Peceli Kafoa says they understand that their assistance is a lifeline to those struggling during this time.

“With togetherness, the little help that we give goes a long way to these families and as I’ve said, with togetherness we believe that we’re building a better Fiji where no one suffers alone”.

Fijians for Change initiatives will continue with their Humanitarian assistance efforts to ensure that no Fijian suffers alone.