Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 4:15 pm
Students getting vaccinated in Labasa

Classes will re-open for Years 12 and 13 students from November 1st says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He adds this has been made possible through our ability to vaccinate adolescents from ages 15 to 17.

The Education Ministry will announce the re-opening of other school years later.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this group of students have been given priority as they are preparing for university or vocational training.

He adds this is an important point in their academic careers.

The Prime Minster is therefore urging parents who have not made sure that their children aged between 15 and 17 years are not vaccinated to do so urgently.

He says this way they can be protected, remain safe and get back to their normal schooling.

