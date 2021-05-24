Home

Yasawa villagers receive health services

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 12:05 pm
 A team of 30 health officials deployed to the Yasawas’ are working in different areas on the island in its effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.[File Image]

A team of 30 health officials deployed to the Yasawas’ are working in different areas on the island in its effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Somosomo Village Headman, Kelevi Natiri told FBC News that another team is visiting separate parts of the islands conducting COVID-19 awareness and general public health services.

He says no cases were recorded on the island over the past few days.

However, they continue to maintain various restrictions as the virus can re-emerge at any time.

“We are expecting other health officials to set foot on our island in the next few days. As of now, we have seen some improvements in terms of the current active cases. We are thankful that no new cases were recorded in recent days. But this will not let our guard down.”

Natiri adds the reinforcement will scale up the vaccination program as most are due for their second jab.

The team will be in the Yasawa group for the next 15 days.

