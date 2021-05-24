Yaro villagers fully vaccinated

Yaro Villagers on Kia Island in Macuata were advised not to fear the COVID-19 vaccination, but to fear the deadly virus.

Village Headman, Kemueli Lautiki told FBC News, vigorous awareness was conducted on the island to allay fears and concerns about the vaccine.

As a result, Yaro has become the first village to have all its people fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s been a lot of misinformation being spread about the vaccine. For us in Yaro – the important thing for us is to ensure the virus does not enter our village and also to make movement easier. It’s better that we look forward to the positive things that can be achieved out of this situation. So, I am encouraging other villages to support the vaccination program.”

There are a total of 148 villagers in Yaro, 68 of whom are 18 years and above and have received both does of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced over the weekend that Yaro village will be awarded a fibreglass boat as part of a competition which was set up by the government.

They are in the process of finalizing the dates on when the boat will be officially handed over.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard