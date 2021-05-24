Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system: AG

The government has paid an additional 46, 800 Fijians their $360 unemployment benefit as of this afternoon.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms this pay-out totaled $16.9m meaning just over $100m has been paid out into the economy through more than 279, 600 recipients within a week.

Sayed-Khaiyum says another 3, 900 people are expected to receive reduced amounts tomorrow because they over claimed during the $50 and $90 pay-outs.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Ministry still has a number of people who need to be paid out and they are carrying out the verification process.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights some people are putting wrong TIN numbers in their applications to by-pass the system and the Ministry has to be careful.

“We expect another 6, 850 people in the next few days, over the weekend and early into next week to be paid once their TIN numbers are verified. We found that some people have in fact being not giving their right TIN numbers or have made mistakes. The reason why we have to check TIN numbers is because it helps us verify against the SIM card registration. We have found that some people are deliberately putting in wrong TIN numbers.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the current verification process has enabled the Ministry to get very good data.

“So those people who intend to apply for the $360 in the next round need to be fully minded that next time these sorts of leeway’s or these types of time-frame won’t be given to individuals. They have to give us the correct numbers and they have to ensure that the information they provide is most accurate and up to date.”

The unemployment benefit was announced by the government in the 2021-22 National Budget for those individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard