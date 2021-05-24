Home

Worst is over: Doctor Fong

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 4:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the medical data currently shows that Fiji has been through the worst of this third wave of COVID-19.

Doctor Fong says they are seeing a sustained decrease in the number of COVID-19 related admissions in our hospitals.

He adds various employers can also vouch for this decreasing trend, as there is less COVID related absenteeism from work.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he stresses that the COVID-safe measures must continue in the immediate and medium-term to protect the most vulnerable.

“We have seen relatively low rates of hospitalization and death in this wave, due to our high rate or vaccination. And we did not have to create extra space in our treatment facilities of mortuaries.”

However, Doctor Fong says what needs to be noted is that most of the deceased were unvaccinated, have severe comorbidity and died while at home or on their way to the hospital.

He adds that this trend shows that the next stage of their response involves a more holistic view of the medical realties that the nation faces.

