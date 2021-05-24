Work continues behind the scene for border reopening

The Ministry of Tourism has developed a re-opening framework that will be used once international travel resumes.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says this travel proposition has two goals.

He adds these are to minimize risk and keep both tourists and Fijians safe and to ease restrictions to maintain competitiveness.

Koya says the goal is to safely open Fiji’s borders for trade and tourism by December.

“The framework will essentially look at the national and individual factors that will determine eligibility to travel to Fiji. National factors will largely focus on acceptable test positivity and vaccination rates as well as any new variant of concern. And of course on an individual level we will look at vaccination status.”

The COVID Risk Mitigation Taskforce is working behind the scenes to test the conditions for international travel.

Koya adds they are exploring all options and refining their criteria to determine low, moderate and high risk countries, commonly known as the traffic light system given the evolving nature of COVID-19 and its variants.