Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 4:22 pm

The Ministry of Health is concerned that some COVID-19 positive patients are knowingly walking around outside the care facility.

This after the emergence of a four minute video which is circulating widely on social media which opens in one of the patient tents at the Colonial War Memorial hospital,in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the woman has broken the law and they will formally lodge a complaint.

Doctor Fong says they have created extra capacity to be able to save as many lives as possible.

He adds the tents are created for the purpose of ensuring access to treatment modalities.

The Permanent Secretary says the conditions described are similar to that which is seen during all our past emergency situations when we have set up evacuation centers.

Fiji is currently recording among the highest rates in the world with the 7 day average of 1182 per million per day.

He says this rate is on the background of more then 90% of cases being from the central division.

Doctor Fong has urged Fijians to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

