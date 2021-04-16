Woman ignored COVID-19 symptoms: PM

The 53-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning is a highly transmissible case says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The woman developed symptoms last Thursday, but continued working and failed to notify the authorities.

The woman who is a daytime worker traveled between Nadi and Lautoka and also attended a funeral in Tavakubu in Lautoka on Friday and Saturday.

Bainimarama says the woman had interaction with the soldier as she had gone to clean his room.

The Prime Minister says Fiji is faced with danger and the breach in the protocol should not have been repeated.