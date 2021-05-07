Woman claims she was chased out of her house

A woman who failed to comply with the lockdown has had her case deferred due to the circumstances of the case.

The woman was found guilty of breaching the Public Health Act as she was found walking along Grantham Road in Raiwaqa yesterday.

However, the court was told that the woman was being chased by her husband and she had walked to the Raiwaqa Police station where she claims she was told to return home.

She also told the court that when she reached home, all her belongings had been thrown out of the house and she had to walk to her brother’s place.

It was then that she was found by police and arrested.

The case has been adjourned to the 18th of next month and the woman has been granted bail.

Meanwhile, four men from the Raiwai Public Rental Board Flat along Nairai Road were also found guilty of breaching the Public Health Act.

The four were arrested from a flat where they were getting a haircut.

They have been granted bail and will be sentenced on the 26th of this month.