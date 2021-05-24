Widespread transmission in the west

The Western Division is now seeing widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

Head of Health Protection, Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan says this is evident in the high number of cases and hospitalization in the West.

“Our daily case numbers remain high and our and out daily test positivity remains high. Both these indicate that there’s widespread community transmission in the Suva-Nausori containment zone and we’re also seeing increasing cases in the West and further evidence of community transmission in that Division as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday a total of 483 cases were reported from the Western Division.

Dr Sahukhan says there are 313 patients admitted to the hospital in the country of which 34 are at the Lautoka Hospital.

She adds18,211 people are isolating in the Central Division and 2,898 in the West.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard