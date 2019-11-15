Widely circulated message regarding curfew is fake news: Qiliho

The nationwide curfew will remain in effect from 10pm until 5am daily.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says every Fijian must ignore and disregard the widely circulated message on social media which states that the curfew had been moved to 12am to 5pm which is fake news.

Qiliho says it’s crucial for Fijians to always source information from credible sources and await official confirmation from Government on any changes to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He says all restrictions remains in effect as stated moments ago by the Prime Minister.

Police is urging every Fijian to be responsible and help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.