WHO warns of new variants

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 12:40 pm
Technical Lead, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove.

The World Health Organization has raised concerns of new COVID variants.

The WHO highlights that it is currently monitoring four new COVID variants, as the virus continues to evolve since it began in late 2019.

Technical Lead, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove says the virus has mutated rapidly since the Alpha variant was detected two years ago and this is a cause of concern for WHO.

“There will be more variants. The virus is evolving, it continues to evolve every day. We have four variants of concern that we are tracking and four variants of interest that we are tracking and many more alerts on our radar.”

The WHO says it is also working to determine whether the current therapeutics will be able to work against these developing variants.

