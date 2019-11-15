WHO urges urgent testing for COVID-19

The World Health Organization is stressing that all countries must take a comprehensive approach in the fight against COVID-19.

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus has stressed the need for people with symptoms to go through tests and isolate themselves.

He says they have not seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation and contact tracing, which is the backbone of the response.

He highlights the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission.

“Social distancing measures can help to reduce transmission and enable health systems to cope. Hand-washing and coughing into your elbow can reduce the risk for yourself and others. But on their own, they’re not enough to extinguish this epidemic. It’s the combination that makes the difference.”

The Director General says this is the defining global health crisis of our time and the days, weeks and months ahead will be a test of our resolve.

He says crises like these tend to bring out the best and worst in humanity.