WHO calls for global solidarity

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 12:42 pm
WHO COVID Technical Lead, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove [left] and the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

The World Health Organization has called for global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

WHO COVID Technical Lead, Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove, says individual efforts will help the international community recover from this pandemic.

“Please we need everybody’s help, we need everyone to play their part in this pandemic, and we need to have that solidarity against this virus.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fiji is not out of the woods yet.

“At the moment we know that it seems that the case load is getting less but I have told everybody that we cannot rest or be complacent neither should we ever boast that we have gotten over the bad phase.”

Since the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by WHO on January 30th 2020, SARS- COVID has mutated into 4 different Variants of Concerns, 4 variants of interest with 11 lineages currently being monitored around the world.

