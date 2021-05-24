Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 6:19 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Westpac has partnered with the Rotary Club of Suva East to help Fijians facing food insecurity and other related impacts of the pandemic.

Club President, Erica Lee says Westpac’s support comes at a crucial time when Fiji continues its uphill battle against the effects of the coronavirus and many Fijians remain out of work.

Lee says Rotary clubs across Fiji are inundated with requests from Fijians who are desperate for support with food, baby essentials, hygiene products and personal protective equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Kip Hanna says Westpac has given $30,000 to help families throughout Fiji.


[Photo: Supplied]

With this funding, Rotary Fiji will provide food rations to around 250 families.

Hanna says since the pandemic reached Fiji’s shores in March last year, Westpac has partnered with Rotary clubs and other charitable organizations on COVID-response projects.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.