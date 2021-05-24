Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families

Westpac has partnered with the Rotary Club of Suva East to help Fijians facing food insecurity and other related impacts of the pandemic.

Club President, Erica Lee says Westpac’s support comes at a crucial time when Fiji continues its uphill battle against the effects of the coronavirus and many Fijians remain out of work.

Lee says Rotary clubs across Fiji are inundated with requests from Fijians who are desperate for support with food, baby essentials, hygiene products and personal protective equipment.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Kip Hanna says Westpac has given $30,000 to help families throughout Fiji.



[Photo: Supplied]

With this funding, Rotary Fiji will provide food rations to around 250 families.

Hanna says since the pandemic reached Fiji’s shores in March last year, Westpac has partnered with Rotary clubs and other charitable organizations on COVID-response projects.

