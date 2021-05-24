West records highest PHIN bookings

Failure to wear proper face-covering tops the list of Public Health Infringement Notices issued between the 21st to the 26th of this month.

Police say of the 321 PHIN issued, 91 were related to failure to wear a face mask which includes 45 bookings in the Western Division, 32 in the South, nine in the North and five in the Eastern Division.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the highest bookings were recorded in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that of the 321 PHINs issued, 171 were issued in the Western Division, 75 in the South, 39 in the East and 36 in the Northern Division.

Police say social gathering continues to be a concern with 82 bookings recorded during the five days with 49 cases in the Western Division, 28 in the East and five in the South.

Qiliho adds that breach of curfew was the third highest with 76 cases recorded and this includes 50 bookings in the Western Division, 18 in the South, three in the East and one in the North.

28 bookings were also made for failure to comply with orders in relation to the consumption of kava and liquor.

Police also issued 26 PHINs for failure to comply with the 2-meter physical distancing of which all were recorded in the Northern Division.

Six bookings were made for failure to maintain 50 percent capacity in a PSV with four cases in the West and two in the Southern Division.

Officers also made four bookings in the Eastern Division for failure to comply with restrictions in relation to entering a containment zone.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that the shifts in the COVID-19 situation have seen the Ministry of Health manage outbreaks in multiple locations across Fiji and this should be a concern for all Fijians.

Police is urging the public to be responsible and play their part in stopping the spread of the virus by adhering to restrictions and COVID-19 safe measures in place.