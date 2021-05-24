Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown area|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|MOH re-visits quarantine protocols|Tertiary students provide vaccination details|Over 900 businesses given approvals to operate|Operation launched to assist street dwellers|MoH considers vaccinating children|EFL donates hand sanitizers|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

West records highest PHIN bookings

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 29, 2021 7:19 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Failure to wear proper face-covering tops the list of Public Health Infringement Notices issued between the 21st to the 26th of this month.

Police say of the 321 PHIN issued, 91 were related to failure to wear a face mask which includes 45 bookings in the Western Division, 32 in the South, nine in the North and five in the Eastern Division.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the highest bookings were recorded in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that of the 321 PHINs issued, 171 were issued in the Western Division, 75 in the South, 39 in the East and 36 in the Northern Division.

Police say social gathering continues to be a concern with 82 bookings recorded during the five days with 49 cases in the Western Division, 28 in the East and five in the South.

Qiliho adds that breach of curfew was the third highest with 76 cases recorded and this includes 50 bookings in the Western Division, 18 in the South, three in the East and one in the North.

28 bookings were also made for failure to comply with orders in relation to the consumption of kava and liquor.

Police also issued 26 PHINs for failure to comply with the 2-meter physical distancing of which all were recorded in the Northern Division.

Six bookings were made for failure to maintain 50 percent capacity in a PSV with four cases in the West and two in the Southern Division.

Officers also made four bookings in the Eastern Division for failure to comply with restrictions in relation to entering a containment zone.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that the shifts in the COVID-19 situation have seen the Ministry of Health manage outbreaks in multiple locations across Fiji and this should be a concern for all Fijians.

Police is urging the public to be responsible and play their part in stopping the spread of the virus by adhering to restrictions and COVID-19 safe measures in place.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.