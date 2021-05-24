Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa tomorrow|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Western Division enters mitigation phase

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:45 pm
Lautoka Hospital. [File Photo]

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Western Division, the Ministry of Health has had to adjust its health services strategy for the division in the mitigation phase.

The Ministry will in the coming days, vary its public advisories and guidelines to reflect the evolving COVID-19 situation.

The Western Division health teams will no longer carry out contact tracing.

Article continues after advertisement

Health response teams in the Western Division will now be redirected to the identification and close monitoring of people with COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Members of the public who return positive COVID-19 test results will be provided advice and resources to aid their self-isolation at home.

COVID-19 positive cases are encouraged to take responsibility and share information and advice with their known primary contacts.

Clearance testing will no longer be required for primary contacts as they are required to self-isolate at home for 14-days from the day the known COVID-19 case they had close contact with, tested positive.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should visit the nearest screening clinic for testing and those who test positive will be provided immediate advice and care by the health teams at the screening facility.

For pregnant women experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to immediately visit a screening clinic for testing.

Pregnant women who test positive will be provided immediate advice and care by the health teams at the screening facility.

All major health facilities will continue to remain fully functional in all subdivisions in the West, providing emergency services, admissions, and inpatient care.

General outpatient services continue in the health centres and SOPD services at Lautoka Hospital are currently suspended.

Prescription refills for SOPD clients are available from the Girmit Centre.

ANC clinics in Lautoka is also available at the Girmit Centre.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.