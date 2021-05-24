Western Division enters mitigation phase

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Western Division, the Ministry of Health has had to adjust its health services strategy for the division in the mitigation phase.

The Ministry will in the coming days, vary its public advisories and guidelines to reflect the evolving COVID-19 situation.

The Western Division health teams will no longer carry out contact tracing.

Health response teams in the Western Division will now be redirected to the identification and close monitoring of people with COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Members of the public who return positive COVID-19 test results will be provided advice and resources to aid their self-isolation at home.

COVID-19 positive cases are encouraged to take responsibility and share information and advice with their known primary contacts.

Clearance testing will no longer be required for primary contacts as they are required to self-isolate at home for 14-days from the day the known COVID-19 case they had close contact with, tested positive.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should visit the nearest screening clinic for testing and those who test positive will be provided immediate advice and care by the health teams at the screening facility.

For pregnant women experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are urged to immediately visit a screening clinic for testing.

Pregnant women who test positive will be provided immediate advice and care by the health teams at the screening facility.

All major health facilities will continue to remain fully functional in all subdivisions in the West, providing emergency services, admissions, and inpatient care.

General outpatient services continue in the health centres and SOPD services at Lautoka Hospital are currently suspended.

Prescription refills for SOPD clients are available from the Girmit Centre.

ANC clinics in Lautoka is also available at the Girmit Centre.

