West tops Public Health Infringements

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 3:07 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fifty-seven Public Health Infringement Notices were issued over the last 24-hours.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of cases with 22 PHINs issued.

The 22 cases included 21 PHINs for failure to wear face covering (mask) while one Public Service Vehicle driver was issued a PHIN for failing to comply with the Ministry of Health’s 50 percent capacity guidelines.

Thirteen PHINs were issued in the Central Division.

Eleven for failure to wear face covering, one for breach of curfew while a Public Service Vehicle driver was issued a PHIN for failing to comply with the Ministry of Health’s 50 percent capacity guidelines.

The Southern Division recorded nine reports, all for failure to wear face covering.

Eight PHINs were issued in the Eastern Division of which five were for failure to wear a face covering, two for social gathering and one for breach of curfew.

Officers from the Police Special Response Unit served five PHINs for failure to wear a face covering.

