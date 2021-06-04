West tops COVID restriction breach arrests

A total of 54 arrests were made for health restriction and curfew breaches of which 31 arrests alone were made in the West.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says alcohol and kava consumption continues to be the major link behind majority of the arrests.

Of the thirty-one cases recorded in the Western Division, eleven people were arrested for being intoxicated, twelve for loitering, seven were found drinking grog while a 61-year-old man was found driving a taxi without a pass during curfew hours.

Majority of the cases concerning alcohol were recorded in Lautoka and Nadi.

The Southern Division recorded seventeen cases whereby seven Vanuatu nationals were arrested for drinking alcohol in Raiwai, four men were also arrested in Serua for a similar case while two men in their 30’s were both found drunk in Caubati.

Three cases of home-brew consumption were recorded in Makoi while a 29-year-old man was found drunk at the Lagilagi Housing roadside.

The three cases recorded in the Northern Division involved two men aged 18 and 37 who were drinking liquor in Solove in Labesa.

The Eastern Division recorded three cases whereby two men were found drunk in Rewa while a 37-year-old farmer of Natogadravu was arrested for liquor consumption.

Tudravu is urging the public to continue adhering to the health restrictions and curfew orders for the safety of our beloved nation.