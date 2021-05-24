West records 90 new COVID infections

128 new COVID-19 infections were recorded for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

The Health Ministry says 90 cases are from the Western Division and 38 are from the Central area.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

There have been two deaths of positive patients which have been classified non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have been 535 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji,

Permanent Secretray for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 173 new recoveries since the last update.

This means there are now 12,814 active cases.

1,474 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,043 active cases in the Western Division, two active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 295 active cases in the Eastern Division (all in Kadavu).

There have been 48,916 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 48,986 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 35,272 recoveries.

