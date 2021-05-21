Home

West has no more positive cases

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 27, 2021 5:14 pm

There are no more positive COVID-19 cases in the Western Division and it has also been 15 days since the last case was reported from the division.

This also means there will be an announcement about restrictions in the division in the next few days.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the Lautoka hospital is also discharging its last two COVID-19 patients today, as they have recovered.

Lautoka Hospital has ended its 21-day sequestration with almost all patients discharged today.

Remaining staff will also be going home to their families by tonight.

Doctor Fong says they have received more detailed data regarding the effectiveness of their containment measures in the Northern and Western Divisions and there will be an announcement in the next few days.

He says it is clear that the concentration of this outbreak is now in the Suva-Nausori area.


[Source: Fiji Police]

Doctor Fong says most of the new cases in recent days were discovered through contact tracing investigations for known cases, which is an indicator that the contact tracing efforts are effective.

He adds significant escalations in daily case numbers have been largely driven by the fact that recent cases have been linked to large households or workplace groups, funeral gatherings and the associated grog sessions in big groups.

Doctor Fong says they are getting test results quickly, so they can take proper action soon after identifying someone who may have been in close contact with an infected person.

