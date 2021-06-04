West containment borders to be lifted

The Momi border at the Nadi end and the Nacilau border at the Lautoka end will come to an end at 4am tomorrow.

Despite this, there will be public health measures in place and will be enforced.

Fijians in all containment and non-containment areas must adhere to COVID safe measures such as masking, social distancing, and correct hand hygiene practice.

Travel movement must be limited.

Funeral gatherings are restricted to 10 people or less, no mass gathering is allowed and places of worship will remain closed.

The lockdown area in Nawaka remains, and no one is allowed to enter or leave this area.

The Lami-Nausori containment zone remains and restrictions on movement and gatherings currently in place within this zone also remain in force.

All targeted lockdown areas in this zone remain in place.

There will be ongoing escalation of community surveillance in areas outside the containment and lockdown areas to facilitate the early identification of cases.

New targeted lockdown areas will be established as and when required.