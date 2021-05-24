Home

COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|
West cases continue to spike

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 17, 2021 10:06 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

There have been 590 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms 420 cases are from the Western Division and 170 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 1,304 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 21,754 active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

14,554 active cases are in the Central Division, 7,199 active cases in the Western Division and 1 active case in the Northern Division.

Dr Fong adds they are reviewing and reconciling the active case database with recoveries and as a result, expect the recovery numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

There have been 41,107 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 41,177 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 18,795 recoveries.

