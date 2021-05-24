West cases continue to spike

There have been 590 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms 420 cases are from the Western Division and 170 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 1,304 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 21,754 active cases.

14,554 active cases are in the Central Division, 7,199 active cases in the Western Division and 1 active case in the Northern Division.

Dr Fong adds they are reviewing and reconciling the active case database with recoveries and as a result, expect the recovery numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

There have been 41,107 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 41,177 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 18,795 recoveries.

